Kim Kardashian struggles up stairs with skintight Dolce&Gabbana outfit

Socialite Kim Kardashian recently had trouble going up the stairs while wearing a stunning red, skin-tight outfit by Dolce&Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. Her stylist Chris Appleton captured the moment on video.

“Round two,” the SKIMS founder, 42, was heard saying in the clip that Appleton, 39, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 25, which fan account @kardashiansocial reshared.

The Dolce&Gabbana dress

In the clip, Kardashian is walking carefully on each step in black heels. The slit at the back of the skirt only gave slight leeway to climb.

As the SKIMS founder made her way up the staircase, her stylist was heard saying, “Come on, girl. You got this,” while the Kardashians star laughed as she got to the top of the stairs intact.

- Advertisement -

Fans couldn’t help but laugh as they took to the comments section of the Instagram fan account’s repost of Appletons’ video.

“Beauty is pain,” one person wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “No matter what anyone has to say, this is a skillset,” another chimed in, while a separate commenter added, “I love how Kim doesn’t take herself too seriously and can laugh at herself.”

For her fashionable outing in Italy, the reality star wore a sparkling red Dolce&Gabbana two-piece ensemble, letting her dark brown hair cascade down naturally. She paired the outfit with two cross necklaces.

It is not the first time

Kardashian explained to Vogue in a backstage video that her D&G number was made circa 1994 and it was originally a long dress, explaining they “ kind of modernized it a little bit , made it a crop.”

The look was completed with a mini handbag made in the same material, and Kardashian noted she had had versions made for her daughters North West, 9, and 5-year-old Chicago, which will make her “look like the best mom ever.” The SKIMS mogul said she also hopes her kids will wear the dress one day, after it goes into her Dolce&Gabbana archive following Saturday’s runway show. “I hope my kids want to wear [it] one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance school, they can wear it to whatever they want,” added Kardashian. “They can wear it on a night out clubbing. I’m not gonna be stingy with my Dolce archive.” - Advertisement - Read More News Woman Mentally Breaks Down After Catching Fiance Cheating With Best Friend

Related Posts