Kim Kardashian look-alike, Christina Ashten Gourkani dies

OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Christina Ashten Gourkani has passed away at the age of 34, according to her family.

Gourkani’s family shared in a GoFundMe post that the content creator died on April 20 after going into cardiac arrest.

Tragic Phone Call on Gourkani Dying

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying,” her loved ones wrote a statement Tuesday. “A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.”

Her family added that the model suffered from cardiac arrest following a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,” which is now being investigated.

Gourkani, 34 had a large following on Instagram, with 618,000 followers. She is known for looking like reality star Kim Kardashian.

- Advertisement -

The family of Gourkani broke the news of her death via Instagram. “It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” they posted.

The family have since started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral medical tribute. So far, they have raised $3790 from 38 donations, which is roughly $36 thousand away from the $40 thousand target.

Ashten’s family included a loving tribute to her in the GoFundMe message.

Caring and loving free spirit

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her,” they wrote. “She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.”

The family addressed the late model directly in their tribute. “Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives,” they wrote. “We love you so much Chrissy.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

REVEALED: What is behind Tucker Carlson’s downfall

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts