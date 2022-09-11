Kim Kardashian wants to be in a Marvel film

- Advertisement -

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has had its fair share of famous actors and celebrities and it appears the number of people who want to be part of it is just never-ending.

The latest celebrity to express a keen interest in appearing in a Marvel film is non other than Kim Kardashian.

In a chat with Interview Magazine the reality tv star said she was interested in the MCU as well as Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol in which she already plays the voice of Delores, the valley-girl poodle.

“Paw Patrol. A Nickelodeon kid’s dog movie. Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

In an earlier interview she also expressed how much she enjoyed Paw Patrol in 2021.

“My kids love Paw Patrol so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited,” she had said.

Marvel Fans however were not enthusiastic about her being in the franchise at all.

“NO. NO. Absolutely not. Stay away,” said one fan.

Another sarcastic remark came from one post suggesting that “Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee stallion and She-Hulk have a twerk-off in the final battle vs Kang.”

One suggestion was that she be cast as Emma Frost or Susan Storm.

The Kardashian seems to be willing to go to any lengths to stay in the news with her latest photo spread titled the American dream featuring her in suggestive and butt baring photos with the caption American dream and a ‘blonde’ look including blonde bushy eyebrows.

To date the reality television star has had minor film and television appearances; one of them in a 2013 film titled Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. She also had minor roles in the 2008 film Disaster Movie and 2009’s Deep in the Valley.

