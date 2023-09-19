Kim Kardashian reprimands Saint for showing middle finger to paparazzi

Kim Kardashian assumed her role as a protective mother when she scolded her eldest son, Saint, for making an inappropriate hand gesture. The incident occurred after they left his basketball game in Los Angeles on a Friday, with the Skims founder looking stern as she noticed the 7-year-old raising his middle finger at the paparazzi.

Accompanied by her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, as well as one of his teammates, Kardashian, 42, was dressed in a strapless top and high-waisted jeans. She completed her look with dark shades, towering beige pumps, an oversized watch, and a black quilted purse.

Saint misbehaved

In the parking lot of an Islands restaurant, where they encountered photographers, Saint giggled after displaying his middle finger. This prompted his mother to scold him briefly, covering his face with her hand.

Later in the day, the “Kardashians” star took her eldest child, North West, to dinner at Nobu Malibu. The 10-year-old was spotted wearing a t-shirt with her own face on it and seemed to dance for the waiting paparazzi at the entrance. North paired the oversized top with pink sweatpants and Nike sneakers, while Kardashian changed into a different strapless crop top with a midsection cutout.

Following sister’s footsteps

It appears that Saint has taken a cue from his older sister, who famously raised her middle finger during the family Christmas card photoshoot in 2021. Kim Kardashian shared her parenting challenges, including such incidents, in Season 1 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” revealing that family photoshoots often result in tears and conflicts.

Kim Kardashian has four children in total, including daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, with her former husband Kanye West. Earlier this year, Saint expressed his gratitude to his mother in a heartfelt Mother’s Day message, acknowledging that he may sometimes be mean but emphasizing how much he loves her. His younger sister, Chicago, humorously noted that their mom doesn’t cook and has a chef while stating that she’s really good at going to the gym in a card she filled out for Kardashian.

