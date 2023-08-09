Kim Kardashian broke her shoulder and tore a tendon in her arm

Kim Kardashian has been in the process of recovering from a shoulder fracture. The celebrity, known for her involvement with the Kardashians, disclosed on August 7th that she had sustained the injury, coupled with a torn tendon. She has been taking time off from the gym to allow her body to heal.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared her return to working out alongside her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who had also experienced a similar injury in the past.

Kardashian expressed determination, stating that nothing would deter her progress. Despite her recovery, Kardashian has been active, recently sharing photos of her accompanying her son Saint West, 7, on a global “soccer tour” to witness matches involving his favourite teams in Miami and Japan.

Resuming workouts after shoulder trouble

At present, the 42-year-old has resumed her gym routine and posted a video of herself consuming an Alani by Kim K energy drink, which she named Kimade, to stay hydrated.

However, the specific details surrounding the cause of her shoulder injury remain undisclosed.

Collaborating with Alcantara

Kim Kardashian initiated her partnership with Alcantara in 2017, a couple of years after giving birth to her son Saint. This collaboration came about as a result of Kardashian’s desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle, influenced by a bodybuilder she encountered on Instagram who managed to shed 70 pounds after pregnancy.

Alcantara promptly sprang into action, not only transforming Kardashian’s pantry to eliminate processed foods but also revamping her exercise regimen with a combination of low and high-intensity interval training, along with weight training. Kardashian dedicated herself to working out six days a week for sessions lasting between 60 to 90 minutes.

Alcantara emphasized that Kardashian’s transformation wasn’t solely about exercise but also focused heavily on a balanced diet for achieving desired aesthetic outcomes. She highlighted the significance of proper nutrition in building strong, well-defined muscles.

