Kim Kardashian and sisters have not been invited to Met Gala 2023

It looks like Kim Kardashian and her sisters will not be invited to this year’s Met Gala. The Kardashians have been a staple at the glitzy fashion event for many years in the past.

It’s organizer, Vogue’s Anna Wintour however is said to be shaving the guest list this year.

The Met Gala is an annual event that pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and is co-chaire by the likes of Dua Lipa, Wintour and Andrew Bolton who is curator of the Met Museum’s Costume Center.

Met Gala Affont?

Wintour is said to be having a long standing feud with the Kardashians so much so, the family have never appeared in a single issue of Vogue although Kim and Kanye did appear on the cover of the April 2014 edition after they made their Met Gala debut.

So Kim, 42, will not be making headlines for her ostentatious Met Gala outfits and her flamboyant red carpet looks. Last year she wore Marilyn Monroe famous gown. The dress was what the iconic star wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The year before that she wore a little black Balenciaga dress.

According to a Page Six report Wintour, 73 may not be inviting this famous family this year as she wants to tighten the guest list. But sources close to the Kardashians have dismissed the claims saying these were only rumours.

Kim had a lot to do to get into the gown which could not be altered in any way. “The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on. I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all,” she had said at the time.

She also made a lot of effort on her own to lose weight to squeeze into the gown. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

