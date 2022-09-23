Korean actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah spotted holidaying in Paris

- Advertisement -

Kim Woo Bin who recently started acting again in 2020 in Our Blues will soon also be seen in Netflix’s Black Knight.

Battling cancer for the last few years, he took a break from acting in 2017 to undergo treatment and after making a full recovery, Kim and girlfriend Shin Min Ah jetted off to Paris for a holiday recently.

Photos of them holidaying at a coffee shop in the Marais district was captured by a fan. Shin Min Ah was wearing a mustard yellow cardigan and her face was partially hidden underneath a bucket hat while Kim didn’t make any attempt to hide himself with dark glasses or a hat.

Upon realising they were being photographed by a fan they approached the individual and said hello before they left further boosting their fan following as netizens praised their humble actions.

Kim had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and underwent two years of intensive treatment.

Interestingly although the duo are seen on screen together in Our Blues which is also on Netflix, the couple refuse to be cast together as romantic partners on screen even though they have been dating since 2015.

The show’s writer Noh Hee-Kyung spoke about this in an interview recently.

“I knew the wouldn’t join the show if they were cast as a couple. When I was casting them, they would not appear as a couple, they would have a romantic relationship with someone else. I wanted to cast them because they’re great actors. They are cool and professional.”

The couple have been famously private about their relationship and about sharing personal information about themselves.

Our Blues tells the story of different characters who live on Jeju Island. Kim Woo-bin plays Park Jung-Joon, a man who falls in love with Lee Ong-ok played by Han Ji-min. Shin Min Ah plays Min Sun Ah, a woman with a dark secret.

