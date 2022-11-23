King Suggests A Unity Government For Malaysia

- Advertisement -

Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is currently at the St Regis Hotel, where Perikatan Nasional leaders are also expected to meet amid speculations that PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin will be heading to the hotel later while reports say the King of Malaysia has made suggestions to all political leaders to join a unity government.

A component of the Perikatan Nasional of TS Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan has its president Dominic Lau at the hotel and local news site reported that Ismail Sabri said he does not know why he is at the hotel.

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan was also spotted in the area surely heading for the ‘unofficial meeting’.

Meanwhile, the King has advised Barisan Nasional MPs to be part of a unity government, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi according to a news portal.

Zahid said that this was the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during an audience at Istana Negara earlier on Wednesday (Nov 23).

“Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying to an online portal. Yesterday, the King met with the leaders of the Pakatan Harapan, Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin.

After his meeting with the King, Anwar Ibrahim addressed the media on Tuesday (Nov 22) to say no decision has been made about who the country’s next prime minister will be.

He also told the media that the King made it clear he would want a unity government that is representative of all races and religions as well as all regions of Malaysia.

Anwar did not elaborate any further on the meaning of this meeting but the rush of MPs to the St Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur indicates there might be a breakthrough on which parties will join the unity government.

Earlier news reports had said that former premier Muhyiddin Yassin had turned down the proposal by the Malaysian monarch to form a unity government with reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News; From ‘interim PM’ to minority govt experts on what’s next

Related Posts