Kit Harington to star in Game of Thrones spin-off

Kit Harington will star in the Game of Thrones spin-off based on his character Jon Snow which currently has the working title Snow.

His Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke spoke to the BBC recently saying,

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” Clarke said. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

As ecstatic as fans are about the spin-off many are cringing over the title, Snow. Though Snow may not be a horrible title, it doesn’t seem as exciting or as engaging as the author’s original book titles like A Song of Fire and Ice and A Feast For Crows.

Author George R.R Martin had earlier confirmed that rumours were true in a June 23 blog post and there was in fact a Jon Snow-based sequel in the works. Interestingly it was Harington’s idea for a sequel based on Snow’s character and he even brought his own writers on board for the project. Martin will be involved in the spin-off in the same capacity as the original series. Martin said Harington had met him at his home in Santa Fe to work out a story for the show.

Game of Thrones first aired in 2011 becoming a global phenomenon, it ended in 2019. In the finale Jon Snow had just killed the good-turned-mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and was put on a semi-trial.

Fortunately things worked out for him and he was last seen riding into the Haunted Forest with his dire wolf Ghost and the Wildlings to start a new life.

Harington was nominated for two Emmys for his role; as supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series.

Before Snow comes out, Game of Thrones fans will get to watch its prequel titled House of the Dragon which will premiere on HBO on Aug 21.