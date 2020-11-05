kit-siang:-najib’s-appointment-as-bn-backbenchers’-chairman-is-red-flag-of-kleptocracy’s-return

Home Asia Featured News Kit Siang: 's appointment as BN backbenchers' chairman is red flag of...

Kit Siang says when Najib was convicted earlier this year, the presiding judge found that Najib never expressed any remorse for his crimes

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Malaysia

Kuala Lampur — Lim Kit Siang said that he fears the appointment of – who was convicted of corruption earlier this year in relation to the – will also affect ’s rating in the coming (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) .

The TICPI is a global indicator of corruption in a country’s public sector. In 2019, a year after Najib lost , scored 53 on the TICPI – the highest has achieved since 1995.

“Let me just say that there is no reason for me to fear Najib, but I am very afraid that kleptocracy and financial scandals like the scandal will make a comeback in Malaysia, as public integrity and have not taken deep roots in Malaysia,” said Lim in a statement today.

Lim also thanked Najib for providing an explanation on how the latter was appointed as BNBBC chairman on yesterday. Najib was responding to an earlier request from Lim for such an explanation.

“He is really committed to making a comeback and I am surprised that Barisan Nasional, whether , MCA or MIC had learnt nothing from the 14th general debacle with regard to the scandal or Malaysia as a kleptocracy,” said Lim.

He also made a reference to how when Najib was convicted earlier this year, the presiding judge found that Najib never expressed any remorse for his crimes.

“With Najib as chairman of BNBBC in Parliament, without any remorse for the 1MDB scandal and Malaysia becoming a kleptocracy, I am very pessimistic about the TI CPI 2020 Report which would be released in three months’ time,” he said.

On July 28, Najib was found guilty by the High in Kuala Lumpur for of power and misappropriating over RM42 million from 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years’ imprIsonment and a fine amounting to RM210 million.

However, Najib remains free and an active MP pending an appeal he submitted against the verdict.

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
