Konnan questions Jake Hager’s AEW return and babyface turn

WCW veteran Konnan questions former WWE Superstar Jake Hager’s abrupt babyface turn on AEW Dynamite, prompting speculation about his motives after a three-month absence from the show.

While speaking on Keepin’ It 100 Official, Konnan questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion’s recent Dynamite appearance.

The 41-year-old celebrity made an unexpected appearance on a recent episode of Dynamite to save Orange Cassidy from the grasp of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of Undisputed Kingdom. On Keepin’ It 100 Official, Konnan, though, voiced his doubts about the former World Heavyweight Champion’s sudden comeback following a nearly three-month hiatus.

Given the person’s prior affiliation with the heel faction Jericho Appreciation Society in 2022 and 2023, the unannounced heroic intervention raised more questions than it answered. Konnan added an interesting wrinkle to the developing story of the veteran wrestler by asking if this signified a change to a babyface persona.

Jake Hager says he had dreams of facing Roman Reigns in the WWE

The seasoned mixed martial artist dropped a surprise at the K&S WrestleFest signing, revealing a previously undisclosed plan to defeat none other than Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. An air of excitement filled the room as the disclosure, tinged with strategic aim and unwavering determination, was revealed. The spectacular match that may have changed the course of sports entertainment history was left for fans to imagine.

An intriguing development is the possible increase in Hager’s babyface appearances on Dynamite. Supporters are excited to see how his character has changed and is now seen more favorably. This change not only promises a new viewpoint on the story but also adds interest. Hager’s tale as a babyface on Dynamite is sure to be interesting to follow.

