Korea’s The Witch sequel surpasses one million viewers

Korea’s The Witch: Part 2. The Other One has been a hit at the box office ever since its release last week. The sequel to the equally thrilling hit The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion which was released in 2018 has already had more than a million moviegoers at the box office.

The sequel reached this milestone faster than Part 1 which took six days to hit one million viewers in 2018.

The Witch Part 2: The Other One topped the South Korean box office every day since its release despite competition from other equally gripping movies like The Outlaws 2 and the award-winning film Broker.

The film is a combination of mystery, action and horror and is written and directed by Park Hoon-jung.

The story is about a young girl who is the sole survivor of an accident in a secret laboratory called the ‘Ark’. She then meets two siblings Kyung-hee and Dae-gil who become her only friends. Different characters then appear with different agendas and start chasing the girl.

The film was released on June 15 on 1,796 screens. It opened at first place with 266,526 admissions at the Korean box office and crossed the one million mark in just four days of release.

As of June 20, 2022 it is number two among all the Korean films. The cast includes Shin Si-ah in the lead role, Jo Min-Su as Doctor Baek, Park Eun-bin as Kyung-hee and Lee Jong-suk as Jang who is head of the research institute that pursues the missing girl.

The film also stars Seo Eun-soo as Jo-hyeon, a head office agent who goes out of the way to get rid of the girl and Sung Yoo-bin as Dae-gil, Kyung-Hee’s younger brother and the girl’s only friend.

The movie started filming in December 2020 and was scheduled for release in April but was postponed due to Covid-19.