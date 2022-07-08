Kris Jenner talks about her children having kids out of wedlock

- Advertisement -

Kris Jenner says she is old fashioned when it comes to marriage. During a podcast interview Jenner was asked what she thought about her children having kids yet being unmarried.

Her answer said it all, “I’m here for them no matter what” which smacked of disapproval. She also spoke about when she got pregnant with Kourtney on her honeymoon.

“I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later,” she said on iHeartRadio’s Martha Stewart Podcast on July 6.

“I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting… I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where-I’m very old fashioned.

Kris Jenner married Robert Kardashian in 1978.

Martha Stewart asked her how it feels knowing her daughters are getting pregnant with men they aren’t married to.

Stewart also asked if Jenner’s views have evolved since she got married.

”I guess so. I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation – and I have so many generations now in my family-I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

”I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important. Because I learned so much along the way that i knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think I am easy once I understand it.”

When it comes to her daughters she said, “They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

- Advertisement 2-

It seems that includes their relationships and growing families. All in all, Kris is grandma to 11 grandchildren.

Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick whom she never married. Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian has one daughter with his former girlfriend Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian also has a daughter with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kim Kardashian also had a child in 2013 with Kanye West before she married him in 2014.