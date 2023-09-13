Ashton Kutcher slammed for underaged Hilary Duff comment

A resurfaced comment made by Ashton Kutcher about Hilary Duff when she was just 15 years old is causing controversy online. Kutcher, who co-starred with Duff in the family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen,” made the comment in 2003 on his MTV show “Punk’d,” where he played pranks on famous Hollywood stars.

At the time, Duff was 15 years old, while Kutcher was 25. In a video introduction for Duff, Kutcher said that the actress is in Lizzie McGuire and had launched an album. Duff would be in a film called Cheaper by the Dozen and that she is one of the girls that they had waiting for to turn 18, along with the Olsen twins.

Kutcher and the co-stars in That 70’s Show

This video resurfaced amid the backlash faced by Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, for writing letters of support for Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the assault of two women two decades ago. Masterson, Kutcher, and Kunis had previously starred together in “That ’70s Show.”

In their letters of support for Masterson, Kutcher and Kunis praised his character and asked for leniency from the judge. The public criticism of their support for Masterson prompted the couple to post a video addressing the controversy. In the video, they expressed their regret for the hurt their character letters had caused and restated their support for the victims, claiming that the character letters were written for the judge to read, not to discredit the victims’ evidence.

Backlash from Christina Ricci

However, their video apology also faced criticism, with some people finding it insincere and questioning the wording of their apology. Actress Christina Ricci, known for her role in “Yellowjackets,” shared an Instagram Story urging the couple to accept that their friend is a “predator” and an “abuser.”

- Advertisement -

The controversy surrounding these events highlights the ongoing discussions about accountability, supporting victims, and addressing past comments and actions in the entertainment industry.

Read More News

How to become a successful solopreneur

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts

No related posts.