Kylie Jenner is highest paid celebrity with Ronaldo, Messy and Neymar in top 10

With a year of the global pandemic and the shutdown of much of the entertainment industry, one would think the celebrities would struggle to make money.

But some celebrities managed to bring millions of dollars in, with one getting almost $600 million in 2020!

Instagram diva Kylie Jenner tops the Forbes 2020 list of Highest paid celebrities while Cristiano Ronaldo (4), Lionel Messi (5) and Neymar (7) are three footballers in the top 10. She is the only woman to make it in the top 10.

Jenner beats Kanye West who is in second place and Roger Federer who is in the third place. The popular actor, Dwayne Johnson, is 10th in the list.

Jenner is a TV star and entrepreneur who, according to an official report, has this year’s earnings amounting to a total of $590 million.

She sold 51 percent of her cosmetic company to Coty Inc.

In 2020, the total earnings of the top 10 highest-paid celebrities reached a combined total of $6.1 billion before taxes and fees.

However, the industry is still ravaged by the pandemic since this is the first decline in revenue since 2016.

Kanye West brought in $170 million thanks to a very lucrative deal with Adidas.

Here is the Full List

Kylie Kristen Jenner ($590 million) Kanye West ($170 million) Roger Federer ($106.3 million) Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) Lionel Messi ($104 million) Tyler Perry ($97 million) Neymar ($95.5 million) Howard Stern ($90 million) LeBron James ($88.2 million) Dwayne Johnson ($87.5 million)