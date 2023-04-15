Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s home amid dating rumours

Rumour has it that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are dating. Lately, the rumours have been fueled by the supposed couple when the makeup mogul’s car was photographed in the driveway of Chalamet’s home.

On Thursday afternoon, Jenner’s black Range Rover SUV pulled up to Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence. It did not seem that Jenner was just sightseeing either as her car drove in from the road and went straight up the winding driveway.

No official confirmation that they are dating

Although the reality star was not officially photographed coming out of the car, it was enough evidence to prove that Jenner was at Chalamet’s home.

There has not been any official confirmation from Jenner or Chalamet that they are seeing each other. In a viral clip shot at Paris Fashion Week, the two were seen talking to each other. This is the first time the model is photographed at Chalamet’s place.

Fans comment about the pairing

Online, fans have left comments about the rumours.

“kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” one social media user tweeted.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner aren’t dating this some nonsense created by Kris trying to get Kylie trending again, for other reasons than Hailey,” a second fan speculated, referring to the ongoing saga Jenner found herself involved in surrounding Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s feud.

A third skeptical fan wrote, “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information.”

Instagram account Deuxmoi was first to reported about the pairing.

