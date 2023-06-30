Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not getting back together

Scott and Kylie on and off
Jenner has spoken about how her focus has been on her children following the breakup. She expressed her favourite part of expanding her family is the unique and special situation of building a bond with her children. She also described the moment of bringing her children home as the most beautiful.
Rumoured to be dating Timothee Chalamet
Since their split, the makeup mogul has been linked to Timothée Chalamet, although neither has publicly addressed their relationship status.
It was reported that some of Jenner’s family members, including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, have met Timothée Chalamet and have a positive impression of him. They believe he is different from Jenner’s previous partners and appreciates his great sense of humour. Making Jenner smile is the most important thing to them, and they love seeing her happy. They fully approve of Jenner and Chalamet dating.
In an interview, Jenner talked about her positive outlook on life, expressing gratitude for the experiences she had at a young age. She mentioned that having two children at 25 has made her happier and more appreciative of her life, family, friends, and opportunities. While she hasn’t set a specific number for how many kids she wants, she believes that whatever happens is meant to happen and feels in control of her life and decisions.
