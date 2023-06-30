Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not getting back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided not to pursue reconciliation and are instead focusing on co-parenting their children. According to a source, their friends believe that this time they are done for good, despite their past history of breaking up and getting back together.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 32, have both moved on and are currently in different places.

They are content with co-parenting their daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 16 months. The source mentions that they are handling things well and have excellent communication.

Scott and Kylie on and off

The former couple dated on and off for five years before their breakup was announced earlier this year. They have a reputation for being on-again, off-again, but remaining friends and good co-parents.

Jenner has spoken about how her focus has been on her children following the breakup. She expressed her favourite part of expanding her family is the unique and special situation of building a bond with her children. She also described the moment of bringing her children home as the most beautiful.

Rumoured to be dating Timothee Chalamet

Since their split, the makeup mogul has been linked to Timothée Chalamet, although neither has publicly addressed their relationship status.

It was reported that some of Jenner’s family members, including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, have met Timothée Chalamet and have a positive impression of him. They believe he is different from Jenner’s previous partners and appreciates his great sense of humour. Making Jenner smile is the most important thing to them, and they love seeing her happy. They fully approve of Jenner and Chalamet dating.

In an interview, Jenner talked about her positive outlook on life, expressing gratitude for the experiences she had at a young age. She mentioned that having two children at 25 has made her happier and more appreciative of her life, family, friends, and opportunities. While she hasn’t set a specific number for how many kids she wants, she believes that whatever happens is meant to happen and feels in control of her life and decisions.

