Lady Gaga to star in Joker sequel

Lady Gaga will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Joker. The film’s director Todd Phillips posted on social media saying that he had a script for Joker: Folie a Deux which would be a follow up to the 2019 movie.

The director also produced 2018’s A Star Is Born, which starred Gaga alongside Joker producer Bradley Cooper.

Phillips shared a photo of Phoenix, 47, reading the script though no deal has been signed for the sequel yet.

Speculation is that Lady Gaga will reprise the role of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s lover.

Margot Robbie is currently playing this role in the DC universe. This new Quinn will apparently exist in a different version of the universe than Robbie’s character. The character of Harley Quinn was originally created by Bruce Timm and Paul Didi for the 90s cartoon Batman: The Animated series.

The role of Harley Quinn is that of a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum and Joker is one of her patients. She falls madly in love with the loony clown and helps him to escape Arkham.

A very dark film, 2019’s Joker became the fourth highest grossing R-rated movie of all time when it was released. The film received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Phoenix also walked away with the best actor award.

Lady Gaga was last seen as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci which came out in 2021. Earlier this summer she contributed a new song, “Hold My Hand,” to Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise was later quoted as saying that Gaga’s song was the “heartbeat of our film” during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will be very different from the first film, in fact it will be a musical. It is however unclear whether Lady Gaga will be contributing to the music in the film.

Joker grossed more than $1 billion worldwide when it was released.

