Lakshay Sheoran won bronze in the men’s trap but India misses out on Olympics

In the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, Lakshay Sheoran won bronze in the men’s trap, although India just missed out on a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting quota. Sheoran held the lead for the majority of the 50-shot final, but Mohammad Beyranvand, a 15-year-old Iranian, took first place and the gold.

Guo Yuhaoa, a Chinese shooter, took second place in quota. Sheoran finished fourth out of 57 competitors thanks to his outstanding earlier performance. Even with the narrow escape, Sheoran’s ability highlights India’s dominance in international shooting contests.

Sheoran – Outstanding performance

The Indian sharpshooter led with 22 hits after 25 shots in an exciting chase for a quota spot, but faltered in the eighth series, missing three targets. Guo and Beyranvand took advantage of this and edged past him by just one target. Sheoran finished with 33 hits, just missing the top two finishes among the finalists, despite an outstanding performance.

Shreyasi Singh qualified with an excellent 115, but her score of 19 in the women’s trap finals meant that India missed a crucial quota opportunity. In the men’s trap, Zoravar Sandhu finished in 23rd place with a score of 113, while Bhavya Tripathi (14th with 105) and Manisha Keer (ninth with 108) were unable to advance past qualification in the women’s trap. India’s trap shooters had some encouraging openings to the day, but they also lost opportunities.

Yogesh sets Jakarta on fire

Yogesh Singh’s fourth gold medal in the men’s 25-meter center fire pistol event, which he won with a score of 573, completed India’s victory in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta. With their 15th gold and 33rd medal overall, India topped the standings with this achievement. Singh’s outstanding performance demonstrated India’s superiority throughout the match.

Pankaj Yadav, Akshay Jain, and Rakesh Kadam, fellow countrymen, won good individual ranks, taking fourth, sixth, and eighth place, respectively, in an amazing show of skill and coordination. The three players’ outstanding performance demonstrated not just their talents but also their successful teamwork, which won them the event’s coveted team gold. As a team, Yogesh, Pankaj, and Akshay proved to be unstoppable and synced with perfection, establishing them as a powerful force in the fight.

