It was reported by Billboard that Summertime Sadness hitmaker Lana Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker, a talent agency managing partner and musician.

The lovers keep their relationship on the low and have only been spotted a handful of times. Their romance started a few months ago and Del Rey debuted a stunning diamond ring on March 1 when she attended the Billboard Women In Music Awards.

Evan Winiker

For the past several months, Winiker and Del Rey were seen in an outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in Sept. and an outing at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, CA earlier this month.

Winiker’s job at Range Media has led him to work with many different clients, including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. He’s also worked as a musician as a part of the band Steel Train, and toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, Silversun Pickups and more.

Fellow musician and producer Jack Antonoff, who is known for being a member of the band fun. and teaming up musically with Taylor Swift, was also a member of Steel Train.

Winiker is close with fellow Steel Train bandmate Jack Antonoff, who frequently collaborates with Del Rey and recently worked on her new album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

When the singer is not making headlines for her love life, she’s doing so for her own epic music. She just released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24, and it’s already been getting rave reviews. She was also honoured with the Visionary Award at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music ceremony and gave a memorable acceptance speech.

Del Rey Happy

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” Lana said during the epic speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008. I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal. So I did it.”

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

