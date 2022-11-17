Lara Lewington bares all with erotic undies

- Advertisement -

Lara Lewington strutted her astonishing 33-24-35 killer figure in various lingerie sets for a stimulating photo shoot.

The blue-eyed 43-year-old blonde standing 5’6 tall has been married to Good Morning Britain star Martin Lewis since 2009. Lara has been viewed as one of the most sensual presenters on TV and radio.

Sensuous Snapshots

Splashing her curvaceous body into a white set, Lara proudly emphasized her best angles as she posed against a cheerful pink background that highlighted her bronzed skin and showcased her natural attractiveness.

With both hands on her hips, Lara displayed her extremely-toned stomach and sprightly legs, with a pair of nude heels to add height to her frame.

The next photo showed the weather presenter donning a titillating pink bra and matching undies as she gave a sultry and provocative smile for the camera to capture.

Sprawling her body out across the floor, putting emphasis on her assets in the plunging underclothes.

Who is Lara Lewington?

Lara, whose net worth amounts to $12 million, is an England-based reporter, journalist, and television personality, also famous for working at the widely viewed British news channel – BBC, where she serves as a senior news presenter in the Politics and weather section.

But most of all, she is best known as the wife of popular English financial journalist and broadcaster – Martin Lewis.

Career Timeline

Lara began her career as a runner on the game show Knockout. Far along, she became an auctioneer helper, and in the process, polished her reporting skills. In 2003, she became a weather presenter for the British TV Network Channel 5.

She worked at the British TV Network Channel 5 for six years until she got an offer to present several well-known television programs, including ITV’s Win, Lose or Draw, Channel 4’s RI: SE, Big Brother’s Big Mouth, and BBC1 Sport Relief Superstars special.

