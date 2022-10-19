‘Late Late Night Show’ host James Corden apologizes for ‘yelling’ at staff of popular resto in New York City

- Advertisement -

After he went viral for allegedly yelling at servers of a popular restaurant in New York City recently, popular television host James Corden apologized to Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar, who earlier banned him from the eatery.

On Instagram on Oct. 18, McNally said “all is forgiven” after Corden apologized to him.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely.

“Having fuxxxd up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But..anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.

“So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.xx”

