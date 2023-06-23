Jennifer Lawrence is nervous to work with method actors

Jennifer Lawrence cried in anguish during an interview on “Hot Ones,” when she also revealed her apprehension about working with a Method actor. Throughout her career, Lawrence has collaborated with actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up“) and Christian Bale (“American Hustle“), but no one has gone full Method to the point that Lawrence felt uncomfortable approaching them for a discussion.

Lawrence Nervous about Method actors

The actress said that she would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method as she would have no idea how to talk to them. She wondered if she have to be in character and that it would make her nervous. Lawrence added that she has not seen another acting process that she has been curious about. Nobody knows about them all the time.

Lawrence explained that her experience working with Christian Bale on the film “American Hustle” had a significant impact on her approach to acting. She observed how the Oscar-winning actor would transition in and out of character during filming, which influenced her own method.

Snapping into character

Unlike the common perception of Method acting as an immersive, continuous process, Lawrence noted that Bale’s approach was different. He would “snap into” the character right before the camera started rolling, rather than maintaining the character’s persona throughout the entire production.

According to the Hunger Games star, she had always been very on-off, on-off until she did ‘American Hustle‘ and worked with Christian Bale. She noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, like 10 seconds to action, Bale would start getting ready. Lawrence saw that and thought that it seemed like a really good idea so she started doing that.

Method acting allegations

Method acting is a contentious issue in Hollywood. Brian Cox famously called his “Succession” co-star Jeremy Strong’s Method acting “f-g annoying” during the HBO series’ final season press tour. Andrew Garfield, who starved himself of food and sex in preparation for his role as a Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence,” claimed last year that Method acting allegations had been grossly misconstrued.

