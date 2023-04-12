Leaked classified US documents on the internet, are they for real?

Currently, there is a torrent of classified US Defense Department documents consisting of maps, charts, and photographs on the internet. Are these authentic papers? Or just another round of misinformation and fake news?

Many of these documents have military acronyms complete with timelines, marked “top secret,” and some provided a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine.

They narrate the extent of casualties that have been suffered on both sides, enumerated the military weaknesses of each, and, significantly, what their virtual strengths are likely to be when Ukraine decides to launch its much-anticipated offensive.

Are These US Documents Leaked For Real?

By far, this is the biggest and most significant leak of secret American information on the war in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale attack 14 months ago. Some of the US documents are as much as six weeks old, but the implications are huge.

Pentagon officials are quoted as saying the documents are real.

The BBC has seen more than 20 of the documents which included comprehensive accounts of the training and equipment being provided to Ukraine as it puts together a dozen new brigades for an offensive that could begin within weeks.

One map includes a “mud-frozen ground timeline”, assessing ground conditions across eastern Ukraine as spring progresses.

Information on Ukraine and other allies

Not only do the leaked documents say a lot about the state of Ukraine’s military – they also talk about some of Washington’s other allies. From Israel to South Korea, the documents reveal internal debates those countries are having about Ukraine and other sensitive issues.

Questions

Granting that the data on the documents were accurate, how current are these, who leaked the documents, and why?

The story of how the documents found their way from the messaging platform Discord to 4Chan and Telegram, has already been told by Aric Toler of the investigative open-source intelligence group, Bellingcat.

Toler says it has not yet been possible to uncover the original source of the leaks, but charts their appearance on a messaging platform popular with gamers in early March.

On 4 March, following an argument about the war in Ukraine on a Discord server frequented by players of the computer game Minecraft, one user wrote “here, have some leaked documents”, before posting 10 of them.

The latest leak is sensitive and potentially damaging.

Ukraine has zealously guarded its “operational security” and cannot be happy that such sensitive material has appeared at such a critical moment.

In Kyiv, officials have spoken about a possible disinformation campaign by Russia.

Other military bloggers have suggested the opposite — that it is all part of a Western plot to mislead Russian commanders.

As they say, “the plot thickens.”

NOTE: Photo above is from Pexels

