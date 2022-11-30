Are you a fan of Lee Min Ho? Here are some of his must-watch Korean dramas

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and entrepreneur. Lee rose to prominence internationally after starring as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers. The role earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lee is a top Hallyu star due to the success of his TV series. He is also the most followed South Korean actor on social media. Just from product endorsements alone, Lee Min Ho earns USD2.5 million. He is also the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds, with figures being unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014.

Here are some of the Korean dramas Lee Min Ho has appeared in.

Lee Min Ho – Best Dramas

1. Boys Over Flowers

Based on the Japanese manga series, Hana Yori Dango, Boys Over Flowers star Lee Min Ho, Goo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun. This romantic comedy is about a working-class girl who gets involved with the lives of four rich young men in her prestigious school. The four men are known as F4 and anyone who crosses them will get punished. Lee Min Ho plays the leader of F4 while Goo Hye Sun plays Geum Jan-di. The two have a love-hate relationship and often find themselves in comical situations.

2. The Heirs

The Heirs is about a bunch of rich high school students on the verge of taking over their families’ business empires and the adventures along the way. Lee Min Ho plays Kim Tan, an heir to a large Korean conglomerate called Jeguk Group. Kim Tan was exiled to America by his half-brother Kim Won (Choi Jin-hyuk) who tries to take control of the family business.

Kim Tan meets Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye), who went to America to look for her sister. Kim Tan is engaged to Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji-won), a fellow heiress but he falls in love with Eun-sang. Kim Tan goes back to Korea and to irritate Kim Tan, his former best friend turned enemy Choi Young-do (Kim Woo-bin) begins picking on Eun-sang.

Eventually, Young-do also falls in love with Eun-sang which causes tension. Kim Tan is then forced to choose between his family business or romance.

3. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Lee Min Ho plays newly appointed governor Dam Ryung who stays at an inn for a night run by Mr Yang (Sung Dong-Il). The date is August 1598. Mr Yang shows Dam Ryung a capture mermaid named Sim Chung (Gianna Jun) that evening. Dan Ryung then releases the mermaid into the ocean later that night, and before she swims away Sim Chung reaches out her hand to the governor which he briefly holds.

Back in the present day, Lee Min Ho plays Joon-Jae, a smooth-talking conman with magician-like abilities. Joon-Jae works with Nam-Doo (Lee Hee-Jun) and Tae-O (Shin Won-Ho). In their next gig, Joon-Jae impersonates a prosecutor and swindles a huge amount of money from a wealthy suspect’s mother.

He then travels overseas and lives at an oceanside resort. Sim Chung is swept up in a tidal wave and washed ashore near the oceanside resort. She then sees Joon-Jae.

4. The King: Eternal Monarch

The King (Kwon Yool) is murdered by his brother Lee Lim (Lee Jung-Jin) in 1994 in the Kingdom of Corea. The King’s son Lee Gon (Jeong Hyun-Jun) is stabbed in the neck but he survives. Lee Lim seeks to possess the Manpasikjeok, which is legendary flute that holds supernatural powers. Lee Lim slips away with only half of the now broken flute after a mysterious figure shows up with a gun.

The young Lee Gon retrieves a police badge from the mysterious figure. He is then appointed the next ruler of the Kingdom of Corea the next day. In the autumn of 2019, 25 years later, King Lee Gon played by Lee Min Ho governs the Kingdom of Corea as a benevolent leader.

King Lee Gon is still haunted by the past and the mystery behind the police badge left by his saviour. The police badge he held was issued on November 11, 2019 for Lieutenant Jeong Tae-Eul.

In a parallel universe in Autumn 2019 in the Republic of Korea, Jeong Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun) is a detective in the Violent Crimes Division at the Seoul Jongo Police Station. Jeong is working undercover to take down the operator of an illegal online gambling operation.

Back in the Kingdom of Corea, King Lee Gon is chasing after someone that is dressed like a rabbit with a clock. He has an instinct that the person dressed like a rabbit is his saviour from 25 years earlier.

He mounts his horse Maximus and enters the forest. Soon, he crosses over from the Kingdom of Corea into the parallel world of the Republic of Korea. King Lee Gon finally meets Detective Jeong Tae-Eul.

