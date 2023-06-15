Angry LIBERAL Tennessee TATTOO store owner claims he will HURT CONSERVATIVES if they step in his store 

It appears that liberals are not as friendly and accepting as they portray themselves to be. From calling non-White individuals White supremacists, to openly making threatening remarks to those who believe in a different political ideology. Furthermore, it seems that nowadays conservatives are the more accepting group towards others.

Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die pic.twitter.com/OBMEdkdJYP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2023

The tattoo shop owner states that religious conservatives and “racists” people are similar to each other. He dislikes these individuals from coming into his store. The owner adds that if his customers are either one of the things he says, they will not have a “good time” in his store.

He made crude remarks by stating that these individuals can shove the Bible up a body part of theirs. The man then says that conservative individuals who would like to get tattoos, to get them at their “cousin’s garage.” Furthermore, he wishes them to no longer be alive from infections.

Twitter users upset at liberal tattoo store owner’s remarks

Not only that. it's on the internet. Someone might come test his fighting skills just for fun. — Steven Rodriguez (@SteveRodrigu101) June 14, 2023

Conservatives are requesting others to tag his place of business. Following that, they state that a place of business should not be politically aligning themselves publicly. In addition to this, customers tend to not like it whether a store is either liberal or conservative as they’re there to purchase a service.

You are spot on.. hypocrisy at a dangerous level. — Greg Jones (@GregJon98899654) June 15, 2023

Furthermore, many are calling his bluff as they state that he is the same as most liberals. Hating at least half of America, and is wishing misfortune on individuals that so happen to have a different opinion than him. Conservatives are stating that this man is a hypocrite on the utmost dangerous level.

Bad publicity will be enough to cause him to lose his business. — iheartbikes257 (@iheart_bikes) June 14, 2023

Some are stating that the government should step in due to him openly discriminating Christians. However, others state that a private business like his does not need to follow this rule. Regardless, Twitter users state that he may eventually lose his business from a loss of clientele after this video.

