Lil Kim suffers wardrobe malfunction onstage during Hip Hop 50th Anniversary

Lil Kim experienced a wardrobe mishap during her memorable performance at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert.

While on stage at NYC’s Yankee Stadium for the Friday night show, the artist, known as the Queen Bee (real name Kimberly Jones), had an accidental moment where her breast became visible as it slipped out of her shirt, revealing her nipple.

Unfazed by the incident

Despite the incident, Lil Kim appeared unfazed by the wardrobe malfunction and carried on with her energetic performance to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

During the concert, the 49-year-old rapper wore a shiny crop top, glittery shorts, and a cropped Gucci jacket. Her outfit was completed with red thigh-high boots and aviator sunglasses, creating a bold and eye-catching look.

Daring fashion choices of Lil Kim

Lil Kim has a history of embracing daring fashion choices that showcase her impressive physique. In 1999, she made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards with a lavender outfit that still generates discussion today.

This iconic ensemble, designed by Misa Hylton, featured a sequin-covered jumpsuit with a revealing cut-out that exposed her left breast, covered only by a matching sequin pastie.

Missy Elliott’s suggestion

Interestingly, the outfit’s origin can be traced back to a humorous suggestion from rapper Missy Elliott. Lil Kim shared in a 2021 interview with People that her nipples used to frequently become noticeable on their own. Missy Elliott joked about the situation, suggesting that Lil Kim should one day appear with a single nipple exposed.

This comment sparked the idea for the daring VMA outfit, which caught the attention of not only fans but also Diana Ross. During the awards show, Diana Ross playfully interacted with Kim’s breast on stage while alongside Mary J. Blige, adding to the unforgettable nature of the ensemble.

