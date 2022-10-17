‘Lily’ ready to turn over a new leaf

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Original Pinoy Music (OPM) band Lily is ready to make a fresh start as they hold their first-ever self-titled concert with their newest frontman Joshua Bulot at the Music Museum in San Juan, Metro Manila on Dec. 2.

The band is back to doing what they do best: performing on stage, with their live audience singing along to their well-loved songs and best hits. They are more than thrilled to step on stage, but this time with a new voice breathing life into their best-selling and well-loved hits.

“Hindi talaga ako sumusuko when it comes to music. I became a soloist and I composed songs pero nothing was released. Then my friend told me na may audition for Lily. Growing up, I look up to them as one of my favorite bands. I cover their songs when I was still in high school. So I auditioned until I reached the finals. Ngayon kasama ko na sila,” said Joshua when asked about his journey to the band during a press conference held in Quezon City last Thursday.

Joshua, 28, won over thousands of aspirants during a nationwide search for Lily’s new vocalist. A member of a boy band, the musician with an edgy look is into theater and has auditioned for the reality program “X-Factor UK” in 2017.

In June, Kean Cipriano, original frontman of the band Callalily said that he’s done with the band. The musician-actor brought the rights to the band’s name while the other members decided to rebrand and call themselves Lily.

While searching for the band’s lead vocalist (still carrying the name Callalily), the other members got busy with online content and virtual gigs.

“After the pandemic, doon kami nawalan ng vocalist. Medyo nahirapan kami kasi vocalist ang nawala. So duon na pumasok yung tulong nila at nagkaroon na ng national search,” according to drummer and chief songwriter Lem Belaro. He recalled how the band decided to change its name.

Lem added: “After the pandemic, nag-email si Keane (Cipriano). Parang gusto na niya i-hang yung jersey as Callalily. I don’t remember the exact words pero parang hindi na raw nag-go grow ang band. So nag-message kami na we respect his decision pero itutuloy namin yung banda as Callalily. Doon namin nalaman na nasa kanya pala ang trademark ng Callalily. Masama talaga loob namin nun kasi after 17 years, na-register pala niya yung name ng Callalily. Makikita naman ninyo ito sa mga interviews.”

But the band members said that they have moved on from the past. In fact, they have written tons of songs for their fans. “Wala naman mangyayari kung magiging bitter pa. Actually mapakarami na naming kanta ngayon. Abangan n’yo po and I’m sure makakarelate po kayo.”

In partnership with Lx2 Entertainment, a global entertainment company, the band composed of drummer Lem, bass guitarist Aaron Ricafrente, rhythm, and lead guitarist Nathan Reyes, lead guitarist and backing vocals Alden Acosta and Joshua will treat fans to a rollercoaster of emotions during the concert. They can expect big surprises, including the launch of Lily’s new songs during the much-anticipated show.

Loie Magan, Lx2 Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer, and Founder, said: “The boys have been waiting for this moment to go back to the stage and just continue doing what they love most. And we are more than pleased that they can get to do the best performances of their lives yet with us.”

Best known for their singles, including “Magbalik,” “Stars,” and Pansamantala,” Lily, formerly known as Callalily, launched their very first album, “Destination XYZ,” in 2006. Since then, they have continued to inspire people through their music.

“Despite the uncertain times, we’ve still come a long way because of the love and support of the people around us. This, along with the boys’ burning passion to create unique Filipino music, is what fuels us to show up and be back on stage,” added Lem.

Call Ticketworld at 02 8891-9999 or visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph for ticket inquiries and reservations.

