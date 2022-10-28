Linda Chung, Hong Kong celebrity, gives birth to baby girl

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong star Linda Chung has added a baby girl to her other two children. Chung, 38 shared the good news of the birth on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday as well as posting a collection of pictures.

She is seen kissing the forehead of the baby in one photo and in another, the baby is dressed in pink, sleeping. There is also a photo showing five hands, presumably of her whole family.

Chung and her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung, who is 13 years her senior share a daughter Kelly, six and son Jared, four.

“We’d like to introduce our newest family member, Anika Linda Leung,” she wrote in the caption.

“We are officially a family of five now,” she said, adding the emojis of a pig, mouse, monkey, dog and tiger to represent the animals of the Chinese zodiac signs.

The Canada-born actress apologised for not posting earlier, as they “wanted to be fully present during this special time”, and revealed the weight of the baby as 7 pounds 8 ounces (3.4kg).

She added the hashtags #7lbs8oz, #LibraTiger and #positivehomebirth.

In the comment section on Instagram, congratulatory messages poured in from celebrity friends such as Fala Chen, Aimee Chan, Gloria Tang and Gigi Lai, with the post garnering more than 52,000 likes in five hours.

Chung announced that she was pregnant in April this year, announcing it on her 38th birthday. She later shared in August that they were expecting a baby girl.

Born on April 9, 1984, Linda Chung Ka-yan is a Chinese-Canadian actress, singer and songwriter. She signed a long-term contract with TVB in 2004 after winning the Miss Chinese International. Chung was always Non-official Best Actress during the years in TVB. Chung ended her contract with TVB in early 2018.

As a singer, Chung has released four studio albums, Dinner for One, World for Two (2008), My Love Story (2009), My Private Selection (2011), and Love Love Love (2012).

Chung is currently a YouTube KOL.

