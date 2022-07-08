Lindsay Lohan gets married to beau Bader Shammas

- Advertisement -

Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot with Bader Shammas. She made the announcement in an Instagram post where she referred to him as her ‘husband’.

The Mean Girls actress made the social media post on July 2 which coincided with her 36th birthday.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” said Lohan in her post which also featured a selfie of herself and Shammas.

Shammas is a Dubai-based financier who is of Lebanese and Kuwaiti parentage. He resides in Dubai where Lohan has been living for the last couple of years.

According to his LinkedIn profile he is an assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse. He attended the University of South Florida where he studied mechanical engineering. He later took up finance at the University of Tampa.

Lohan had gotten engaged to him in November last year when she put up a series of photos of the two of them as well as her engagement ring when she made the announcement. “My love. My life. My family. My future” she had then said.

Although the wedding was a relatively low key secretive event, rumour has it that there is more to come. There is talk of two weddings, one overseas and one in the States, somewhere between Dubai and the US, said one source.

The source also told US Weekly that Lindsay likes her privacy. “It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore.”

Lohan has in the past shared pics of her partner on social media. On his birthday in June, she wrote on Instagram, “My love! You’re not only a great man, an incredible person, you’re my best friend. Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So Much! Happy Birthday.”

Lohan has taken a break from acting for some years but will make a comeback soon in Falling For Christmas. “This first movie was perfect for me, because I really want to do something happy and fun and family oriented. I like doing that. I miss seeing romantic comedies and less of the horror genre. I want to keep it happy.”

