Tips on how to stand out on LinkedIn and get recruited

The job market is stiff, new graduates emerge in thousands, and professionals keep upskilling themselves. If you’re not on your toes, you’ll be left behind.

In order to keep your career heading in the right direction, you need to stand out on LinkedIn and become the choice of employers.

TIPS

Here are some tips on how to show up on LinkedIn:

Optimize your profile

Make sure your profile is complete and up-to-date. Use a professional profile picture and a headline that highlights your skills and experience. Customize your LinkedIn URL, and include keywords related to your industry.

Engage with content

Engage with posts, articles, and updates related to your field. If you find something stimulating and applicable, be sure to react with a “like,” write “comments,” or “share” the content with others. It will launch you as a thought leader in the industry and will build rapport with other users.

Publish your own content

LinkedIn allows you to publish articles and posts, so take advantage of this feature. Share your insights, tips, and expertise on your industry. This will help you to build your personal brand and increase your visibility.

Network

Connect with people in your industry, attend events, and join groups related to your field. This will help you to build relationships and expand your professional network.

More Tips To Do Better on Linkedin

Showcase your achievements

Use LinkedIn’s features to showcase your accomplishments, such as certifications, awards, and projects. Showing what you can do or have done is not bragging, it is merely demonstrating your capabilities.

Be authentic

Be yourself and show your personality. People connect with people, not just with their qualifications. So, don’t be afraid to share your interests, hobbies, and personal stories.

By applying these approaches, you can produce a solid and potent LinkedIn presence that will make you stand out in a competitive job market.

Photo above is from Pexels

