Here you can find a list of bags that gives the back to school vibes

I’m not sure about you but I like back to school fashion vibes. It’s something about the utilitarian look of the design that makes it appealing. Here are the top three bags that gives you the back to school vibes.

Cambridge Satchel Company

The Cambridge Satchel Company, a British brand, specializes in crafting leather satchels and other leather-based accessories. Established in 2008 by Julie Wainwright and her son Fred, the company showcases a range of satchels crafted from top-quality full-grain leather, offering diverse options in colors and sizes.

Renowned for their timeless style and robustness, the bags from The Cambridge Satchel Company appeal to students, working individuals, and anyone seeking a blend of elegance and practicality in their bag choices.

The Cambridge Satchel Company bags come in a few designs. The most popular one is the 11 Inch Satchel which is a classic satchel for everyday use. For carrying laptops and books is the 13 Inch Satchel. The Mini Batchel is a smaller version of the 11 Inch Satchel while the Matilda Batchel is a beautiful backpack for students and professionals. Last but not least the Portrait Backpack which is suited for daily use.

The bags from The Cambridge Satchel Company can be purchased both online and in various retail outlets worldwide. Additionally, the company provides an array of customization choices, including options for monogramming and embossing, allowing customers to personalize their purchases to their liking. Mulberry Alexa Named after the fashion icon, Alexa Chung, the Mulberry Alexa is a cult favourite among celebrities. The bag is known for its slouchy silhouette and classic appeal. The Alexa has a structured yet relaxed shape. It features a braided handle which allows a textural contrast and comfortable carrying option. The Alexa is available in a variety of sizes. This well-made bag is crafted from high-quality, full-grain leather. It is durable and buttery soft. The Alexa’s price point makes it an investment piece.

Proenza Schouler PS1

Proenza Schouler may be a new designer label in the market but the iconic PS1 is a must-have item for both celebrities and the man on the street. The design features a structured tote with clean lines and minimal detailing.PS1 has a top handle for hand-carry and a longer shoulder strap for crossbody wear. It has many compartments and the straps are detachable. The PS1 is also available in other materials such as canvas, nylon and exotic skins.

Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Emma Watson and Rihanna have been spotted carrying this iconic bag. Its design is timeless and stays relevant for upcoming seasons. The PS1 may be hard to find, depending on certain colours and models. The PS1 is a luxury bag so it comes with a higher price tag.

Cover Photo: IG