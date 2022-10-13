Lizzo responds to criticism about her weight after Kanye West comments on it

- Advertisement -

Singer Lizzo has had quite enough of flak for being overweight. The most recent offender in the singer’s life has been Kanye West who didn’t hesitate to comment on her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The singer spoke up about her feelings when people bring up her weight unsolicited during a concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto recently.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf——ing name in their mothers——ing for no motherf——reason.”

“I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.” She also joked about Canada saying, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Kanye brought up the subject of Lizzo on Oct 7 in a Fox News interview where he said, “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal. When it’s actually unhealthy.

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or is someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic,” said West.

Lizzo has been slammed about her weight in the past too. In August, while accepting the MTV Video Music awards she had said, “You know what? I’m not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Cause bitch, I’m winning, ho! THIS BITCH IS WINNING.”

West himself is in hot soup appearing on Carlson’s show after showcasing White Lives Matter shirts at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris last week.

Celebrities were not amused with the t-shirts with many publicly denouncing it as offensive and harmful.

According to Page Six magazine, West has a history of mental illness and was hospitalized for mental health problems in 2016. In 2019, he revealed that he had bipolar disorder.

