Lizzo sued by former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment

Lizzo is facing legal action from three former dancers who have brought forth a lawsuit that involves allegations of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and various forms of discrimination. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, accuses Lizzo and others of subjecting the dancers to sexually demeaning behaviour and pressuring them into participating in disturbing sex shows between 2021 and 2023.
Among the specific accusations against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is that she pressured one of the dancers, Davis, to touch the breasts of another performer during a nightclub performance in Amsterdam. Davis resisted but eventually complied out of fear that it could impact her position on the dance team if she refused.
Weight shaming
In addition to the allegations against Lizzo, dance choreographer Tanisha Scott is accused of weight-shaming Davis during the tour. Davis claims that she felt pressured to explain her weight gain and reveal personal details of her life to maintain her job.
Racial discrimination
Racial discrimination claims are also levelled against the management team of production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that black members of the dance troop were treated differently, facing unfair judgments and tropes often used to disparage and discourage black women.
Furthermore, the dancers claim that they were not compensated fairly during parts of Lizzo’s European tour, receiving only 25% of their weekly pay when not performing, while other performers received 50%. They also allege being prohibited from working on other projects during the tour.
The three dancers involved in the lawsuit met Lizzo in March 2021 while preparing to compete on the reality TV show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Two of them, Davis and Williams, were subsequently fired from the dance team, while the third, Rodriguez, resigned later due to her colleagues’ alleged mistreatment.
Read More News