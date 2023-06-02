Logan Brown, PREGNANT MAN who was born a WOMAN, Piers Morgan calling out WOKE ideology

Now that it is pride month, the mainstream media is now celebrating it, while it is a positive attribution to include everyone, conservatives are still unhappy with it. Furthermore, Glamour UK is stating that a man giving birth is remarkable. However, the person in question, Logan Brown, was formerly a female. He is a male now, but he still has working female organs.

According to Jezebel, this is the result of anti-trans legislation surges across the United States. Furthermore, trans individuals face mounting hostility in the United Kingdom and globally, the urgency of the matter is becoming undeniable.

Moreover, the prevalence of dehumanizing discussions surrounding inclusive pregnancy language only complicates the issue. The woke left states that the capacity for one to get pregnant does not signify their gender. Furthermore, talks about allegedly transphobic JK Rowling is also one of the factors of this cover.

Twitter users react to Piers Morgan’s statement regarding Logan Brown

I identify as toothpaste. I’m married to a woman. This is undeniable proof that toothpaste can in fact get married and have a family. I’m literally historic! pic.twitter.com/W9BAxHo7yR — Singing Preacher. ✝️ (@nYoperaguy) June 1, 2023

- Advertisement -

Piers Morgan states that Logan is not living proof of anything other than a woman getting pregnant and giving birth. His remarks may come off transphobic to the woke left, but to conservatives and centrists, it’s merely a biological fact. Others are mocking the transgender movement stating that they are either a toothpaste or another inanimate object.

The other surprise is that the newborn will be either a girl or a boy "at least immediately after giving birth"

🤓 — Brahim Ould Bouke (@BoukeBrahim) June 2, 2023

Conservatives are rilling up the Twitter thread by stating that it is no surprise that in 2023 a woman can also give birth. Furthermore, another user states that the child born is also a shocker due to it being either male or female. This is one of the agendas of the woke left, which is non-binaryism.

Well not everyone believes in your god. Keep it to yourself, dont impose it on others. — 😘Mrs M😘 (@MasefelaE) June 2, 2023

A christian woman found this offensive and states that this is against God. However, a liberal replies stating that not everyone believes in her God and states that she should not impose herself on others. However, other conservatives are rushing to the scene stating that this whole woke agenda is imposing itself on others.

Gosh saddest thing here is God gave this woman the ability to feed her child but in petulant desire she no longer can. — TAG (@TAG9675309) June 2, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others state that this is absurd. It is alright to be transgender, but to imply that it is a biological make that is pregnant is ridiculous. Furthermore, men are making statements that this movement is erasing the very fragment of what it means to be a woman. Regardless, the internet is going crazy over this magazine cover.

Read More News

Related Posts