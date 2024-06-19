Los Angeles school district ban on cellphones, social media during school hours

In a decisive move, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) voted 5-2 on Tuesday (June 18) to ban the use of cell phones and social media by its 429,000-plus students throughout the school day.

As the second-largest school district in the nation, LAUSD is aligning with a growing trend among schools to curb student access to cell phones and social media.

These devices are increasingly seen as distractions that hinder learning and impact social development.

The decision comes on the heels of a call by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for legislation requiring social media platforms to display warning labels about the potential mental health risks to teens.

This underscores a national concern about the impact of digital technology on young people.

LAUSD ban

The exact parameters of the ban have yet to be defined. However, the district has been tasked with developing a comprehensive plan within 120 days, aiming for implementation by the spring semester of the 2024-2025 school year.

The policy will accommodate students who need their phones for educational purposes, such as translation.

Approaches to cellphone policies vary widely. Some schools mandate that students store their phones in pouches or lockers all day, while others restrict use only during class.

States like Utah and Florida have instituted statewide bans, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed support for similar statewide measures.

Parents’ mixed reactions

Parental opinion on cellphone restrictions in schools is mixed. A National Parents Union survey found that while most parents support reducing cellphone use, they differ on the extent of the ban. About 56% believe phones should be allowed during lunch, recess, athletic events, and for teacher-approved academic purposes.

The long-term effects of these policies on student education and development remain to be seen. Nationwide, 76% of schools restricted non-academic cellphone use during the 2021-2022 school year, with high schools being the least likely to enforce such bans and elementary schools the most likely.

LAUSD’s decision marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over digital device use in schools, reflecting broader concerns about balancing technology’s benefits with its potential drawbacks.

Source:

Cellphones, and social media to be banned in Los Angeles public schools

