Lose weight with these morning habits

Weight gain is really an enemy at the gates for many of us as we get older. Whether or not you’re an older person getting up on the wrong side of the bed can make your whole day go upside down. In fact setting the wrong tone for the day also makes you gain weight.

According to University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine’s research associate professor in psychiatry Nammy Goel, the way we prepare ourselves for the morning ahead affects our mood, our productivity and both our short and long-term health. In addition those early hours also make a difference to our body composition, with certain dietary and lifestyle choices having a strong bearing on our calorie intake throughout the day.

Here are some tips that might help

Let the light in

Draw your curtains first thing no matter how groggy or tired you may be feeling. How much sunlight you get in the morning actually lowers your body mass index according to research.

Drink a tall glass of water first then eat a high protein breakfast

Water flushes out whatever toxins that have been accumulating in the body through the night. It keeps you hydrated as well which boosts your metabolism. According to Health Digest, in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, for every 500-milliliters of water you drink your metabolic rate is boosted by 30% which leads to more energy being expended throughout the day.

There is a reason breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It sets the course for the day. Protein may aid in weight loss by decreasing the levels of ghrelin or hunger hormone that is responsible for increasing appetite.

Try eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese and chia seeds.

Weigh yourself

Weighing yourself daily results in greater weight loss. According to one study involving 47 people, those who weighed themselves daily lost about 6kg more over six months than those who weighed themselves less often.

It’s wiser to weigh yourself before you eat or drink anything and after you go to the bathroom as weight tends to fluctuate during the day.

Do a light workout if possible

Working out in the morning is a great way to start the day. If you’re not a morning person, opt for a light workout and some simple stretches and then maybe go for something more rigorous in the evening instead.

Sleep more if you can

Going to bed earlier or getting up a little later is actually a good thing as sleep helps you lose weight.

Sleep deprivation is often associated with increased appetite and food cravings. A healthy sleep cycle is therefore imperative for weight loss.

Practice mindfulness or some meditation

It may seem odd to think about meditation as you’ve just been sleeping but it’s a good way to set the tone for the day and approach your daily tasks with a calm and relaxed attitude.

