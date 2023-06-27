Mad Men couple goes mad for each other and gets hitched

This Mad Men couple did exactly what the characters in the Mad Men series would do, that is get mad over each other and get hitched.

Meeting a romantic partner at work and even marrying them is not uncommon at all. Based on data from Forbes this year, 43 per cent of individuals who dated a coworker eventually tied the knot with them. Love can blossom in the midst of office dynamics!

However, what may be less common, although there is no survey to confirm it, is returning to the workplace for the wedding ceremony itself.

Mad Men Couple Meeting

As for Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, they had a different beginning to their relationship so it is fitting that their wedding would have a unique flavour as well. Hamm portrayed Don Draper for seven seasons where the two first met on the set of the final episode of Mad Men.

In that last episode, Don, his life in ruins, seeks solace at a wellness retreat in Big Sur, California. (Since the finale aired eight years ago, spoilers are not an issue.) Don explored yoga and appeared to have conceived an iconic ’70s Coke advertisement, while Hamm himself crossed paths with Osceola, who starred as the retreat receptionist Clementine in a one-time role.

- Advertisement -

Although the Mad Men couple encounter occurred in 2015, their romance didn’t become public until 2020, and they announced their engagement in February 2023. Finally, on June 24, they returned to the same hilltop in Big Sur and exchanged vows. Unlike our imagined workplace wedding, no one had to wear blue light-blocking glasses to fend off the afternoon crankiness.

John Slattery, Hamm’s co-star from Mad Men, and other notable guests such as Paul Rudd, newlyweds Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts, Tina Fey, and Brooke Shields were in attendance. Reportedly, Osceola walked down the aisle to the timeless James Bond theme “You Only Live Twice.”

Read More News

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts