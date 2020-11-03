Home Asia Featured News planned PH coup since day one he took , says Husam...

Mahathir planned PH coup since day one he took power, says Husam Musa

Husam is now the second politician who has directly accused Mahathir of plotting the fall of the PH

A former vice president of the party accused Dr Mohamad of planning the fall of the PH since the first day he took power.

Senator Datuk says there were various indicators of Mahathir’s plan to bring down the Harapan.

He adds that he told his party leadership of Mahathir’s plan last year, before the fall of the PH .

“For me, the fall of PH was planned from the beginning with a strategy that ran on its own until the time the government fell. Only the date when the government was to fall was the only uncertain element. was not fixed,” he says during a debate on Political Relaxation Chat: The fall of PH.

The video show was on the DHM Channel on Sunday.

He says Mahathir appointed some people at strategic posts including the nomination of those who betrayed the ex-PM in the Dewan Negara (Senate).

One of the tactics used by Mahathir when he was the Minister was to delay the appointment of senators from the PH parties.

Husam was appointed Senator after the fall of the PH. There were 16 vacancies in the senate during the PH rule, but Mahathir apparently only appointed people who were close to him.

This included Mahathir’s ex-aide Zahid Mat Arip and Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (current Minister of ) and others.

Zahid Mat Arip is the Senator who accused Mahathir of plotting the demise of the PH, adding that Mahathir was having a big laugh after he resigned as PM.

The Senator says Mahathir’s attitude in delaying the appointment of the senator’s from the PH parties was considered deliberate.

Because on all other issues, the Langkawi Member of Parliament (Mahathir) always took immediate decisions.

He also chastised those in the opposition who are thinking of using the same Mahathir to regain power, saying it is a complete waste of time.

He says PH is stuck behind because it does not want to move forward from the Mahathir era.

“There are many more ways apart from Tun M becoming PM (again). There are hundreds of ways available, ”he says.

He also considers Mahathir’s plans to form a unity government with ’s Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah a waste of time.

Husam has resigned as the VP of Amanah and chairman of Amanah Kelantan recently, causing a ruckus in the PH.

