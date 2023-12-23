Marvel and Disney dropped Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assault

Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Corporation have terminated their association with actor Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, as reported by the Associated Press.

Majors, a 34-year-old actor, saw a swift downfall in his once-promising career following his arrest on 26th March. The incident occurred during a heated altercation in a chauffeured SUV en route to Majors’ New York apartment in Chelsea. On Monday, he was convicted on two of the four charges pressed by New York prosecutors: third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

Assault charges

Majors reportedly assault Jabbari

During the two-week trial, Jabbari testified, alleging that an argument ensued after she discovered romantic messages on Majors’ phone. When she attempted to take the phone, Majors reportedly twisted her arm, causing significant pain, and struck her in the head.

Following this, Majors exited the vehicle, fled through lower Manhattan streets as Jabbari pursued him, as revealed by surveillance footage presented in court.

Majors and Jabbari met in 2021 on the set of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” where Jabbari worked as a movement coach, and Majors portrayed the time-traveling villain, which was called He Who Remains. It was also known as Kang the Conqueror.

Future of Majors in Marvel projects

The fallout from Majors’ conviction has raised questions about the future of his involvement with Marvel projects, notably the planned “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” set for release in May 2026. The film remains in its scripting phase, without a director attached, as per reports from the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

While Marvel has not commented on their association with Majors, the actor, once considered a rising star in Hollywood with notable roles in films like”Lovecraft Country”, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Creed III” faces uncertain prospects in the industry. His upcoming film “Magazine Dreams” was pulled from release schedules by Disney-owned distributor Searchlight Pictures before his trial.

Amidst his public relations firm dropping him and being let go by his management team at Entertainment 360, Majors faces sentencing in February and the possibility of up to a year in prison for the assault charge.

