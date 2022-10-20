Malaysia to hold elections with three alliances vying for power

- Advertisement -

Malaysia’s Electoral Commission, or SPR, announced the nomination day and election dates today, with the nomination day set for November 5th and the national and state elections set for November 19th.

However, only three states will hold local assembly elections. Several other states under the Pakatan Harapan coalition (3 states) and the Islamist Party Islam Se-Malaysia (3 states) did not dissolve their local assemblies. They will not hold state elections this time.

Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) is taking place during a period of intermittent rain and close to the monsoon season.

Malaysians, on the other hand, say they are willing to vote under any circumstances as long as they have the opportunity to express themselves.

Several other state legislative assemblies were not dissolved altogether. They are Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak as they just held state elections recently.

The big question asked by experts and many citizens is whether these elections will eliminate the widening political instability in the country.

The government under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob survived the last year thanks to a deal brokered with the Pakatan Harapan coalition headed by Anwar Ibrahim, the opposition leader.

Under the deal, which is an MoU signed by the PH leaders and PM Sabri, the opposition had to support the government in its development moves, including the 2022 Budget in a bid to bring some political stability to the country.

The move was to dampen the instability caused by the betrayal of PH component parties (The Bersatu) and Members of the Parliament (including Azmin Ali) who broke away from the then ruling coalition under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form a backdoor government.

After Mahathir lost power, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the Prime Minister in a deal that Umno and its allies supported. Muhyiddin was the head of the MPs and parties that left the PH to form the Perikatan Nasional that became defunct after Muhyiddin lost power last year.

