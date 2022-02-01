Malaysia has declared ‘Jihad’ against drug abuse and its import

- Advertisement -

Malaysia has launched a ‘Jihad’ against drug abuse and the illegal trade of narcotics in the country.

The director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, says narcotics is the public enemy number one.

He states that the local police will to great lengths to combat individuals involved in the consumption and trade, which includes contraband and illegal imports.

He says this is ‘jihad’ or war in Arabic to combat the nation’s number one foe. The only way forward is to show no mercy and to take decisive action, he told the online portal.

He urged parents whose children are abusing substances to come out and notify the police, adding that he expects cooperation from everyone, including parents.

He thinks the campaign will be of significance against the negative impact drug abuse has on Malaysian society.

In an interview with the Malay language portal Sinar Harian, Ayub Khan says cops will go all-out against them. “There will be no more warnings for them.”

Major Drug Haul

Police have busted one of the country’s largest drug laboratories just over two weeks into the year.

Two tonnes of ketamine drugs worth RM111.2 million were seized in three state raids and it is believed to be the country’s second-largest drug haul to date.

In January of last year, Johor police seized a large amount of drugs worth more than RM201 million.

Thailand’s Embrace

Contrary to Malaysia’s Jihad, Thailand’s narcotics board last week said it would remove cannabis from its drugs list, paving the way for households to grow the plant.

Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marijuana in 2018 for medical use and research.

Under the new rule, people can grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government. However, the cannabis cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licences, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Nevertheless, the new ruling must be published in the official Royal Gazette. 120 days must pass before home cannabis plants will become legal.

