Malaysia shunned by a social media platform on anti-Taliban rants

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has failed in its attempt to have Twitter ban anti-Taliban comments made by a Malaysian political analyst.

The MCM filed a Twitter complaint against James Chin, who frequently tweets about Malaysian politics.

Chin, who has been quoted by several Malaysian portals and newspapers, commented on support for the Taliban from Malaysian NGOs and political organisations in some tweets.

Malaysian support became clear after the Taliban overthrew the pro-American regime in Kabul, prompting the rapid withdrawal of American troops from the country.

The Taliban’s August offensive officially ended the 20-year war between foreign forces led by Americans and the Taliban, a group of Islamic fighters.

The MCMC reportedly requested that Twitter remove the analyst’s tweet from September of last year. In the tweet, Chin chastised several Muslim organisations for urging the international community to give the Taliban a chance.

On Saturday, Chin shared an email from Twitter informing him of the authority’s failed request.

Can you believe this? #Malaysia Govt complained to Twitter abt me. How many of this think this is crazy? So Taliban off-limits?

Are they going to complain about this twit as well? Are they trying to ban me from the public public? Is this harrassment? How do I complain back? pic.twitter.com/D8u4TxaLAA — James Chin (@jameschin110) January 29, 2022

No action from Twitter

A snapshot of Twitter’s email to Chin shows the company has not taken any action based on the report. Chin attached the snapshots of the tweet that MCMC reported to Twitter in the post.

“Can you believe this? #Malaysia government complained to Twitter about me. How many of think this is crazy? So Taliban (is) off-limits?

“Are they going to complain about this Tweet as well? Are they trying to ban me from the public? Is this harassment? How do I complain back?” Chin tweeted on Saturday.

The MCMC says it is the job of the regulator to inform platform providers of any content that they found to potentially pose risk to the public.

“MCMC undertakes constant interaction with respective platform providers which have their own terms of service and community guidelines that we respect and uphold.

“Any content, especially those under the category of 3R (potential impact of inflammatory and hate speech), that is found to potentially pose risk to the public, will be informed to platform providers for their review.

“MCMC has the responsibility to ensure there is a positive and safe environment for Malaysians while simultaneously protecting the constitutional provision for freedom of speech,” the MCMC statement to a local portal says.

