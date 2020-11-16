Home Asia Featured News Malaysians are facing an economic , say politicians

Malaysians are facing an economic emergency, say politicians

Politicians are urging the to be realistic with the budget and to look at the people's needs in the wake of the

Kazi Mahmood

Malaysians are facing an economic and the should bring a more realistic that would help the people.

This is the view of several politicians, including that of ex-PM Dr Mohamad.

says residents in Lahad Datu, Sabah were suffering from hunger, following a lockdown extension, as most of them relied on daily wages.

But the government does not seem to be able to fight back against the COVID-19, he says in delivering a speech on the Budget at the Parliament.

“There is no plan or advice from the government. How can people cope with the pressure caused by Covid-19?

“There are people are currently starving because they have completely lost their income,” he said.

Mahathir says that many who needed help have not benefited from the government’s economic stimulus package Prihatin.

He also believe the Budget was a populist budget and that the government should consider the opposition’s suggestions to make sure all MPs can the budget in Parliament.

On the other hand, President of Parti Cinta (PCM), Datuk Huan Cheng Guan says the government should be more concerned about the fate of the people.

He says the people is going through painful stages with the Conditional Movement Control Order or the Tightened Movement Control Order (PKPD).

He says even if PKPB or PKPD is enforced, the people still need to implement all their commitments.

Huan Cheng Guan says although the government has to impose the various lockdowns, the people are suffering and some are desperate for help.

The financial crisis has also become a ‘’ for many, he says, urging the authorities to pity them.

He says the people are struggling to pay electricity and water bills, house rent and car loans, and so on.

He told the online portal Gazette the government should show mercy for the people.

