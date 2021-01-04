Home Uncategorized Man held after entering Japan emperor's residence: media

Man held after entering Japan emperor’s residence: media

japan Emperor Residence - YouTube

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the residence of Emperor Naruhito, where he reportedly spent two hours before being discovered, local said Sunday.

The man, has not been named, entered the usually heavily guarded Akasaka residential complex for imperial members through the adjacent guesthouse on Saturday night, Fuji News Network (FNN) said.

He was caught by the Imperial Guard near the residence of Princess Yuriko, the great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, about two hours after he broke in, the broadcaster said, quoting officials.

FNN said the man had gained access via the entrance gate of the guesthouse, which was not guarded at the time.

- Advertisement -

The break-in was also reported by TBS news, which said the suspect had told police: “I wanted to meet members of the imperial family.”

There were no details on whether the man had encountered any royals, but local media said no one was injured in the incident.

Local police declined to comment and the Imperial Household Agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, after his father abdicated.

- Advertisement -

He and his wife Empress Masako delivered the traditional ’s greeting on Friday by video message for the first time, after their usual appearance was cancelled to avoid crowds gathering as the country battles a third wave of .

The incident is not the first time intruders have breached palace .

In May , a Japanese man was arrested after swimming across the Imperial Palace’s moat to scale an outer and enter off-limits parts of the grounds.

And in years past, both Japanese and foreigners have been held after swimming across the moat, including a Brit who did so naked.

- Advertisement -

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

Irrfan’s Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard misses him in New Year note

, Jan. 2 -- Its been more than eight months since Irrfan's death but the actor continues to be...
Read more
Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of New Year revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where was first detected,...
Read more
Featured News

Art on a chopping board: An Insta series celebrates unsung heroes of the kitchen

India, Jan. 1 -- " had to begin with the potato," says Devi Menon, 40, of her ...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram