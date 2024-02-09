Mar-a-Lago case witness gets threats triggering federal probe

A potential government witness to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump becomes the target of online threats. This was revealed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in a recent court filing. These threats are now the subject of a federal investigation.

Smith’s motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks permission to keep key details under seal to safeguard the ongoing federal investigation. The exhibit in question contains intricate descriptions of the threats made over social media against the prospective witness. Smith emphasized the necessity of maintaining secrecy to prevent any disruption to the investigation.

Mar-a-Lago case witness

“The exhibit describes in some detail threats that have been made over social media to a prospective Government witness and surrounding circumstances, and the fact that those threats are the subject of an ongoing federal investigation being handled by a United States Attorney’s Office,” Smith explained in the motion.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by Smith’s insistence on barring Trump’s legal team from accessing the sealed exhibit. Any disclosure, even with redacted names, could potentially compromise investigative methods or put the victim at further risk.

Amidst these legal maneuvers, Trump’s legal team is actively seeking to have the charges in the Mar-a-Lago case dismissed. Their intent to file multiple motions indicates a brewing legal battle that could shape the course of the trial.

Originally scheduled for May, the trial date may face delays as the case unfolds. A scheduling conference is slated for March 1, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes legal showdown.

Trump faces a litany of criminal charges in the case, including willful retention of national defense information, false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and corruptly concealing documents.

Despite the mounting legal pressure, he maintains his plea of not guilty, setting the stage for a contentious legal battle ahead.

