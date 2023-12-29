Marathon Digital, with $327 million in volume, is now the most traded stock

Eclipsing the trading volumes of prominent U.S. mid- and large-cap stocks, such as Tesla, Apple, and Amazon, Marathon Digital stocks have surged in a dramatic surge of market momentum.

This publicly traded company has traded an astounding 105 million shares in the last day alone, exceeding the volume of shares held by the big blue-chip companies.

Weeks before the much-awaited approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), Marathon Digital has positioned itself as a dominant force thanks to this explosive increase in trading activity, which totaled $42,698 in Bitcoin BTC tickers.

Marathon Digital is at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency environment, capturing the spotlight and holding a significant position in the investment space as it changes.

Riot Platforms, a well-known Bitcoin mining company, has risen to the sixth spot as the most actively traded stock in the dynamic world of stock trading, with an incredible 40 million shares swapped in a single day. This trade activity surge indicates a broader trend in the Bitcoin mining industry rather than occurring in a vacuum.

In anticipation of the expected approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in early January, businesses are assiduously stepping up their operations. Not only is there a lot of enthusiasm now, but there is also a lot of expectation for the April Bitcoin halving.

The increase in attention from mining companies indicates their proactive approach toward major market events, positioning Bitcoin mining stocks as a central location for investors to navigate these fascinating.

On December 19, Marathon made a dramatic announcement about a calculated decision to purchase two mining centers for a significant $179 million investment, marking a significant step forward in strengthening their mining capabilities.

Riot Platforms had made headlines only two weeks ago for its historic buying binge, which resulted in the acquisition of Bitcoin mining equipment worth an incredible $291 million.

Riot Platforms’ hash rate has increased dramatically as a result of this action, which stands out as the biggest jump in the company’s history and demonstrates its dedication to growing its position in the cutthroat world of cryptocurrency mining.

