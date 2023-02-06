Marie Kondo says she has given up on being tidy

When it comes to being neat and tidy, the one person that is uppermost on our mind Marie Kondo. But Kondo is now confessing to not being so tidy anymore.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Kondo The Author

Kondo rose to fame with her decluttering method and the mantra that anything in one’s home that doesn’t spark joy should be thrown out. She is also the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising, a self-help book that has become a bible for many.

Kondo also happens to be a mother of three children. The fact that she isn’t going all out to practice what she preaches and is taking a more relaxed approach to managing the household is sitting quite well with some people.

One person wrote on Twitter, “The fact that Marie Kondo, leader of the millennials who were taught (by her) to only keep things that spark joy, has given up on tidying up her house now that she has 3 kids is really helping me.”

Another person tweeted, “You know this actually made me feel pretty good about myself.”

Her new stand resonated with parents especially. “This was both refreshing and validating to read. I have 3 kids and have been trying the KonMari method every 3 months but it’s just not feasible.”

Kondo says that keeping the house tidy is only part of the practice.

“The ultimate goal is to spark joy every day and lead a joyful life,” said Kondo who describes this philosophy as kurashi which means “way of life”

“The true purpose of tidying up is not to cut down on your possessions or declutter your space but rather to learn to make meaningful choices and find gratitude in everyday life.

