Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Contradictory Views on Drag Queens and Grooming

Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vocal about anti-LGBTQ+ regularly condemning the movement and saying those who allowed people to change their gender at a young age were part of the child mutilation industry.

Just last month Greene accused a lesbian stepmom of not being a ‘real’ mother. She also dubbed trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a paedophile. In addition, she calls Democrats groomers and paedophiles for supporting gender-affirming care for trans youth.

In June last year, Marjorie tweeted that “it should be illegal to take children into drag queen shows and strip clubs. We must protect children from child grooming predators and abusers in every way possible.”

Marjorie Taken To Task

But suddenly when a video of her partner Brian Glenn dressed in drag as an older woman appears, Greene’s stance changes significantly. He was dressed in a pink frock and a blonde wig promoting a local play in the photo.

“I’m kicking the shoes off. I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually,” he says in the caption.

And conveniently Greene is quite unperturbed by this, posting on Twitter on May 22. “I’m literally lol’ing” and then she stated that the video was from years ago.

“The morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack. Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid.”

Glenn said that he did it for his job. “The things I did for morning show television!!”, he wrote. “LOVED it and so did the @wfaa @WFAADaybreak viewers. It’s a good thing I have a sense of humor!”

Social media users were not amused.

One Twitter user said, “It’s different when we do it’ – Republicans”.

Another one posted: “Marjorie do you know how hypocritical this tweet is? You rail against LGBTQ and drag queens but choose to defend one that is closely connected to you. You need to pick a side and stay on it. This is what they’re talking about. The schoolyard name-calling doesn’t change that.”

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

