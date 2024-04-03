Viral post throws confusion on the married life of conjoined twins

A viral post stirred up turmoil when conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel allegedly disclosed to the public their private sexual lives and suggested that one of them had been secretly married f for years now.

With the post gathering attention, some parties went to check public records and it unveiled that Abby Hensel tied the knot with army veteran Josh Bowling back in 2021.

As news of Abby’s marriage surfaced, speculation swirled about the twins’ personal life, prompting them to address the scrutiny head-on via their TikTok platform. With a series of pointed clips, the twins seemed to clap back at the online “hate,” asserting their presence amidst the noise.

Rumours about the conjoined twins

A screenshot circulated claiming to reveal explicit details about the twins’ sex lives, allegedly posted by Abby and Brittany themselves was soon debunked as a fabrication. The post became the subject of a community note on the social media platform, disavowing the viral post as digitally altered and attributing it to a man named Nick Borroughs.

It was also emphasized that the twins are solely active on TikTok, lacking any official presence on X. Reports of them discussing their romantic lives on these platforms were branded as fake.

The world had its first glimpse of Abby and Brittany via TLC’s “Abby & Brittany,” a show that catapulted them to fame after their initial appearance on Oprah in 1996. The documentary “Joined for Life” further chronicled their extraordinary journey.

Abby and Brittany, who share a single body and vital organs below the waist become a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of extraordinary circumstances. As congratulatory messages poured in, their story continued to remind us all of the power of love and unity in the face of adversity.

